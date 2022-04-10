Zimmer, Genevieve Marie

(nee Reis), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Zimmer. Loving mother of Cathy, Mary (Dale) Fauss, and Robert (Kay) Zimmer. Cherished grandma of Lisa Lawson, Matt (Katy) Fauss, and Anne Marie (Jake) Marler. Proud great-grandma of Myles, Julia and Mason Lawson; Mary Kate, Hadley and Beckett Fauss; and Jacob (JJ) and Isla Genevieve Marler. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Mon.,

4/11 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Bernadette St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.