Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Genevieve Marie Zimmer

Zimmer, Genevieve Marie

(nee Reis), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Zimmer. Loving mother of Cathy, Mary (Dale) Fauss, and Robert (Kay) Zimmer. Cherished grandma of Lisa Lawson, Matt (Katy) Fauss, and Anne Marie (Jake) Marler. Proud great-grandma of Myles, Julia and Mason Lawson; Mary Kate, Hadley and Beckett Fauss; and Jacob (JJ) and Isla Genevieve Marler. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Mon.,

4/11 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Bernadette St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.