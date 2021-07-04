Bilger, Geoffrey G.

The angels carried Geoffrey to the open arms of his Heavenly Father and Chief on June 30, 2021. He was the adored son of Carol and the late George Bilger; dearest grandson of Cyril G. and Madelein P. Schelly and the late Marie and Edward Bilger; dear nephew of Dru Schelly of Midland, Texas and the late Mary Caspermeyer. He had many Bilger, Becker and Lake cousins and loved each and every one of them.

Geoffrey knew love, happiness, joy, contentment, pleasure, devotion and affection. He knew delight, fondness, goodness, cheerfulness, hope, friendship, truthfulness and loyalty. He knew pain, sorrow and heartache. He was trusting, incapable of hate, feeling detest, dislike, fear, danger, evil, anxiety or malice. Racism is a word that was not in his vocabulary. He had a passion for living. He often said "I'm happy in my life." He believed, he had faith. He was a friend to everyone he met. To the world, he was just one person. To two people he was the world. This was Geoffrey.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, July 12, 3-8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Service Monday evening.