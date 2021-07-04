Menu
Geoffrey G. Bilger
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bilger, Geoffrey G.

The angels carried Geoffrey to the open arms of his Heavenly Father and Chief on June 30, 2021. He was the adored son of Carol and the late George Bilger; dearest grandson of Cyril G. and Madelein P. Schelly and the late Marie and Edward Bilger; dear nephew of Dru Schelly of Midland, Texas and the late Mary Caspermeyer. He had many Bilger, Becker and Lake cousins and loved each and every one of them.

Geoffrey knew love, happiness, joy, contentment, pleasure, devotion and affection. He knew delight, fondness, goodness, cheerfulness, hope, friendship, truthfulness and loyalty. He knew pain, sorrow and heartache. He was trusting, incapable of hate, feeling detest, dislike, fear, danger, evil, anxiety or malice. Racism is a word that was not in his vocabulary. He had a passion for living. He often said "I'm happy in my life." He believed, he had faith. He was a friend to everyone he met. To the world, he was just one person. To two people he was the world. This was Geoffrey.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, July 12, 3-8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Service Monday evening.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
13
Service
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All of Sir Geoffrey's Brother Knights of Columbus prayerfully mourn his passing! He was a dedicated Knight and friend to all of us. A true spiritual and fraternal gentleman. May God Grant Him Eternal Rest in the company of the Saints! THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS of Metro St Louis
Knights of Columbus #565
Friend
July 13, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Geoffrey in person but I have learned so much about his life through your friend Janet Cegelski. He was such a bright light and I am sure his memory will keep him shining forever.
Connie Earns
Other
July 6, 2021
