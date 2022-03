McCormack, Georgann M. "Ann"

Born on March 23, 1931, and passed away peacefully on Tues., March 2, 2021. Dear sister of John (Pat), the late Gene Randall (surviving Patricia Lee). Ann donated her body to science. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Guardian Angel Settlement Assoc., St. Gerard Majella Angel Fund or the Humane Society of MO.