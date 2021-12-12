Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George A. Briskey Jr.

Briskey, Jr., George A.

of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2021 at the age of 95. Loving husband of the late Alice J. Briskey (nee Price); beloved son of the late George Sr. and Kathryn Briskey; devoted father Mary (Kerry) Hammann, and Joseph (Stephanie) Briskey;

cherished grandfather of Brett (Teresa) Hammann, Kara (Jacob) Amlong, Kathryn (William Bohler) Hammann, Joseph Briskey, and Grace Briskey. George is also preceded in death by his daughter, Michele Nolan and brother, Irving Briskey.

George proudly served in the United States Army. George was a field engineer for IBM for 35 years. In his free time, he loved fishing. He was a Southside boy and let everyone know it. George was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in George's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Private Services will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss Mary.
Mike Turnbough
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results