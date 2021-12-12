Briskey, Jr., George A.

of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2021 at the age of 95. Loving husband of the late Alice J. Briskey (nee Price); beloved son of the late George Sr. and Kathryn Briskey; devoted father Mary (Kerry) Hammann, and Joseph (Stephanie) Briskey;

cherished grandfather of Brett (Teresa) Hammann, Kara (Jacob) Amlong, Kathryn (William Bohler) Hammann, Joseph Briskey, and Grace Briskey. George is also preceded in death by his daughter, Michele Nolan and brother, Irving Briskey.

George proudly served in the United States Army. George was a field engineer for IBM for 35 years. In his free time, he loved fishing. He was a Southside boy and let everyone know it. George was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in George's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Private Services will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com