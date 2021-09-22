Menu
George A. Cable
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Cable, George A.

Friday, September 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Peggy Cable (nee Aylward); dear father of Greg A. Cable and Suzanne M. Cable; dear grandfather of Brittany Boshears, Troy Boshears III and Austin Boshears; dear great-grandfather of Jax; dear brother of Carl (Loretta) Cable and Carole Cable; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Friday, September 24, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. George was a member of the Moose Lodge for 40 plus years, the Jaycees and was very involved with the Boy Scouts. In his later years, he had his "fun jobs" at the Hollywood/Verizon Amphitheater, Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the donor's choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
24
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
The Missouri Jaycees send our condolences to the Cable family.
Missouri Jaycees
September 25, 2021
You will be missed Grandpa!
Grandchildren
September 23, 2021
We worked together at MsDonnell-Douglas and he was a real fine man. I´m sure he is in heaven today!
Mike Kalinowski
September 22, 2021
