Cable, George A.

Friday, September 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Peggy Cable (nee Aylward); dear father of Greg A. Cable and Suzanne M. Cable; dear grandfather of Brittany Boshears, Troy Boshears III and Austin Boshears; dear great-grandfather of Jax; dear brother of Carl (Loretta) Cable and Carole Cable; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Friday, September 24, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. George was a member of the Moose Lodge for 40 plus years, the Jaycees and was very involved with the Boy Scouts. In his later years, he had his "fun jobs" at the Hollywood/Verizon Amphitheater, Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the donor's choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.