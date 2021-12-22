Menu
George Martin Kacic
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kacic, George Martin

passed away December 17, 2021.

George, son of Gverinko and Ljubica Kachich, was born November 12, 1930, in Cleveland, OH. He was married for 68 years to Mary Kacic. George was the father of Linda LaRoche, George Kacic, Marlene Brock, and Donna Murphy. He was grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin to many.

Services: Kutis Affton Funeral Home, December 23, visitation, 10:00-12:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations: South Side Optimist Club, the Friendship Village Train Room or Bingo Clubs at Friendship Foundation, 12563 Village Circle Drive, St. Louis, MO 63127.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
