George Kantis

Kantis, George

Wednesday, November 25, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a cherished man. Beloved husband of Maria Kantis for 57 years; loving father of Kelli Baer, Daphne Hulsey, Felicia (Latham) McCaskill, Christine (Michael) Grewe.

Cherished grandfather of Nicholas & Alexis Hulsey, Nicholas, Danielle & Anthony Grewe. Dear brother to Andrew Kantis, the late Susan Poulis, & Debbie Lauer. Dear uncle & gracious friend to many.

Services: Private visitation at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Rd., Tuesday, December 1st, at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 11:30 a.m. service. A private mausoleum service will be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the services are being restricted to just family. However, the family is planning a celebration of George's blessed life after the pandemic. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, to support George's lifetime passion for his faith.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
