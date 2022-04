Belated but nonetheless heartfelt condolences to all the Kuhlmann kids and their families and to Joan. Our thoughts have been with all of you since hearing of your Dad's passing so close in time to your Mom's. Glad they are together now, but such a loss for all of you and your families. May happy memories give you comfort. Blessings and peace to all of you.

Carol (Wendelin) and Ed Wilson Family August 29, 2021