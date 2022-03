Moehlenhoff, George C.

Wed., Mar. 23, 2022. Dearest father of George M. (Sarah) and Jake M. (Nina) Moehlenhoff; loving grandfather of Samantha, George J. and Max; beloved companion to Emma; our dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tue., Mar. 29, 9:30am to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 10am Mass. Interment St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. Visitation Mon. 4-8pm.