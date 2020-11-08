Ohhh Dearest Katie, and the rest of the family,

My heart goes out to you but I do know one thing, he was one of the most loving and caring people who crossed my pathway. His arms were always open to anyone! How fortunate you were and I hope your memories of him can hold you tight! God watch over you and your family in these difficult times! Big hugs!

Lori (Wohlers) Donnelly

Lori Donnelly Friend November 6, 2020