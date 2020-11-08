Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Such a special person. Xoxo Chris, Jeanette and Carter Wynne
Jeanette Wynne
Friend
November 7, 2020
Meg, what’s a gorgeous tribute to a life well lived, I see you in all of these incredible traits he passed on..what an incredible daddy!! Love you sweetie and you and your amazing family are in my prayers.. and to George I know Our great lord and savior said the words well done my good and faithful servant.
Kathleen Duebelbeis
Friend
November 7, 2020
Ohhh Dearest Katie, and the rest of the family, My heart goes out to you but I do know one thing, he was one of the most loving and caring people who crossed my pathway. His arms were always open to anyone! How fortunate you were and I hope your memories of him can hold you tight! God watch over you and your family in these difficult times! Big hugs! Lori (Wohlers) Donnelly
Lori Donnelly
Friend
November 6, 2020
GW, larger than life personality! You will be missed and forever remembered and always loved, like the love you shared with us. See you and will hug the stuffing outta you, when we see you again in Heaven. Thank you Jesus for this amazing man’s Earth but most especially his Eternal Life