My condolences to Dee and her family. George was a very fine person. I will remember the times we visited your house in Crestwood area. I feel sad that we never saw you in Kimberling City. I know he enjoyed fishing. I had several pictures that Joanie gave me of Ruby fishing, some with George. He enjoyed a long life. Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend. Rob is still out of town with the boy scout canoe trip and I have no different transportation. I gave up the cars after John's stroke, then my drivers license (due to eyes). He passed on the anniversary of John's funeral service 2 years ago. I did not realized that George was just a year younger than John. My prayers are with you and family.

Sharon S Rosenberg Family June 26, 2021