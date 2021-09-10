Menu
George Garry Robben M.D.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Robben, M.D., George Garry

Fortified with the Sacaraments of the Holy Mother Church, on September 7, 2021. Born in St. Louis, MO on February 9, 1936 to the late Elizabeth Robben and the late Francis Robben; beloved husband of Leona Robben (nee Stoll); cherished father of Michael Robben (Judy), Margaret Smith, Stephen Robben (Mary Alice), Peter Robben (Vicki), and Matthew Robben (Pati); dear grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Ann Beidle and the late Rosemary O'Connor; special friend to Patricia Guignon Robben; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Garry was a graduate of SLUH and St. Louis University Medical School. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, serving as Lieutenant Commander and physician, before returning to St. Louis where he practiced medicine for the remainder of his career. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Justin the Martyr and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Grandchildren, Michael Robben Jr. (Katie), Elizabeth Cadallader (Kyle), Kevin Robben. Maggie Keel (Tyler), Lucy Smith, Neil Smith, Andrew Smith, Mary Patricia Robben, Jenna Robben, Anna Robben, Christopher Robben, Emily Robben, and Kylie Robben.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 10, 2021 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, 63129 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Justin Martyr, 11910 Eddie and Park Rd., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr
11910 Eddie and Park Rd, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many fond memories of your father. Sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Joseph Hardy
Family
September 10, 2021
What an exceptional gentleman and friend. We will miss you very much, Garry, and look forward to being with you again in the hereafter. Lee, you are in our hearts. We pray for the gentle repose of such a great man, and that God comfort you and your loved ones as only He can. Kelly & Debbie Murphy
Kelly Murphy
Friend
September 10, 2021
