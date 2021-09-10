Robben, M.D., George Garry

Fortified with the Sacaraments of the Holy Mother Church, on September 7, 2021. Born in St. Louis, MO on February 9, 1936 to the late Elizabeth Robben and the late Francis Robben; beloved husband of Leona Robben (nee Stoll); cherished father of Michael Robben (Judy), Margaret Smith, Stephen Robben (Mary Alice), Peter Robben (Vicki), and Matthew Robben (Pati); dear grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Ann Beidle and the late Rosemary O'Connor; special friend to Patricia Guignon Robben; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Garry was a graduate of SLUH and St. Louis University Medical School. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, serving as Lieutenant Commander and physician, before returning to St. Louis where he practiced medicine for the remainder of his career. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Justin the Martyr and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Grandchildren, Michael Robben Jr. (Katie), Elizabeth Cadallader (Kyle), Kevin Robben. Maggie Keel (Tyler), Lucy Smith, Neil Smith, Andrew Smith, Mary Patricia Robben, Jenna Robben, Anna Robben, Christopher Robben, Emily Robben, and Kylie Robben.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 10, 2021 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, 63129 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Justin Martyr, 11910 Eddie and Park Rd., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.