George Stewart Tucker

Thanks for the memories. It's been 2 years since He called you to your Heavenly rest. He knew that you were tired, even though and regardless, you finished Fontbonne at 55 years young. Ready to go on, you started coursework at UMSL. You wanted KAPPA ALPHA PSI. You dad's pin was available, but it wasn't to be. Happy Birthday Georgie Porgie. It's your 67th.

Your mom Ollie, brother Jeff, cousins Nadine, Robert and Trinita, and Angelo