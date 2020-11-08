Limpert, George W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellenora Limpert (nee Endsley); and Mary Moran Limpert (nee Powers), dear father of George W., Joseph L., Patrick Limpert and Michelle Mangogna; dear step-father of Sandy Schrader, Julie Lacelle, Debra and Mike Powers and Tracy Limpert (nee Powers); dear brother of Eleanor Bierman, Evelyn Barnes, Mary Ruth Fink, Theresa Ratzer, Francis Ann Ebel, and Edward Limpert. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Mr. Limpert was a member of Epiphany Men's Club, a church usher, scout master for Troop 95, a member of VFW Post 5553, Local 2 Operating Engineers and the Knights of Columbus.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, November 10, 9:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for 10:00 Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses at Epiphany of Our Lord or donations to your favorite charity appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.