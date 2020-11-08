Menu
George W. Limpert

Limpert, George W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellenora Limpert (nee Endsley); and Mary Moran Limpert (nee Powers), dear father of George W., Joseph L., Patrick Limpert and Michelle Mangogna; dear step-father of Sandy Schrader, Julie Lacelle, Debra and Mike Powers and Tracy Limpert (nee Powers); dear brother of Eleanor Bierman, Evelyn Barnes, Mary Ruth Fink, Theresa Ratzer, Francis Ann Ebel, and Edward Limpert. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Mr. Limpert was a member of Epiphany Men's Club, a church usher, scout master for Troop 95, a member of VFW Post 5553, Local 2 Operating Engineers and the Knights of Columbus.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, November 10, 9:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for 10:00 Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses at Epiphany of Our Lord or donations to your favorite charity appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
10
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church
Mr. Limpert you had a great and positive impact on my life through Scouting. Your mentor ship helped me become the man I am today. Rest with the angels and we will see you on the other side.
Michael Buechel
November 8, 2020