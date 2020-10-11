Moore, George W.

on Monday, October 5, 2020. George W. Moore passed away in the hospital after complications following hip surgery. George was 82 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Bonnie Moore (nee Barkey), and his daughters Teresa Brooks of St. Louis, Kelly (and Tim) Grasser of San Diego, and Diane (DeDe) Moore (David Sousa) of San Diego. George was the loving grandfather of Brittany, Krista and Erin Brooks and Shelby, Jack and Abigail (Abby) Grasser. He is also survived by his former wife, Naomie Moore and was grateful to call Bill "W" his friend.

George was born in Alton, Illinois, the eighth of nine children. He graduated from SIU - Carbondale in 1960. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as an officer. He retired after 20 years as a Commander, with 6 years active service and 14 in the reserves. He was very proud of his Naval career. George worked at McDonnell Douglas in Human Resources from 1967 until his retirement in 1995, helping the company that in his words made "the best planes in the world." While at MDC, he earned a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla. George was a simple man with a heart of gold. He worked hard, never complained and loved his dogs, especially Dixie. He also enjoyed investing in the stock market. George was recently baptized into the Catholic faith.

Services: Memorial Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, Chesterfield on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.. George will be laid to rest privately at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, the Moore family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.