Straub, George W.

Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Straub; dear father of Georgia Straub; dear grandfather of Lisa Stelling; dear great-grandfather of Daniel Kuhn Jr.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 12 noon. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. George was former president of Jig and Eelers. Contributions to St. Jude Hospital appreciated. Vis. Thurs, 4-8 p.m.