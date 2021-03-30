Menu
George A. Wilson Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Wilson, George A. Jr.

Saturday, March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Melba Jean Wilson (nee Sipes); dearest father of Donna Bredenkoetter, Christine Kent, and Michael (Christina) Wilson; grandfather of Tracy (Butch), Justin M. (Katreena), Elisha (Michael), Hannah, Christian, Benjamin, Rebecca (Aaron), Kayla, Michael, and the late Angela; great-grandfather of Alex, Ethan, Ian, Megan, Michael, Owen, Zoe, Braiden, Abigail, Alice, Silas, Olivia, and the late Amelia, Jacob, and Joshua; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services will be private. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for everyone's loss and pain... George and Melba were always so kind to me . George always making jokes. We send our deepest condolences to his Family and All that knew and Loved him. He is Loved by So many and will be remembered for Always ! May Our Lord Wrap His Arms Around You All and help you feel his comfort through this very difficult time With Much Sadness and Love, Candy, Floyd, Alex, Luke Bowman
Candace Bowman
Friend
April 3, 2021
Just found out today George had passed away. This saddens me greatly. I will miss our long talks and laughter. You will be missed and remembered. Rest well George.
Condolences to the family.
Karen Douglas
Friend
March 31, 2021
Mike your dad was always so nice to me when we were growing up. I remember him being funny also. Please know I am thinking of you and your sisters during this sorrowful time. You now have another angel watching over you!
Paul Schindler
Friend
March 30, 2021
In memory of my Uncle George, he had the best stories ever, he will be missed.
Tim Eades
March 29, 2021
