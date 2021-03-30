Wilson, George A. Jr.
Saturday, March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Melba Jean Wilson (nee Sipes); dearest father of Donna Bredenkoetter, Christine Kent, and Michael (Christina) Wilson; grandfather of Tracy (Butch), Justin M. (Katreena), Elisha (Michael), Hannah, Christian, Benjamin, Rebecca (Aaron), Kayla, Michael, and the late Angela; great-grandfather of Alex, Ethan, Ian, Megan, Michael, Owen, Zoe, Braiden, Abigail, Alice, Silas, Olivia, and the late Amelia, Jacob, and Joshua; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services will be private. www.colliersfuneralhome.com