We are so very sorry for everyone's loss and pain... George and Melba were always so kind to me . George always making jokes. We send our deepest condolences to his Family and All that knew and Loved him. He is Loved by So many and will be remembered for Always ! May Our Lord Wrap His Arms Around You All and help you feel his comfort through this very difficult time With Much Sadness and Love, Candy, Floyd, Alex, Luke Bowman

Candace Bowman Friend April 3, 2021