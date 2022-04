Wray, George H.

Thursday, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Susie J. Wray (nee Fitzgerald). Our dearest father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 29, at 10:30a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.