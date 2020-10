Zwilling, George 'Gus'

left peacefully on October 11, 2020. Husband of Helen Mae (McDonough). Father of Ken (Wes), Martin (Eileen), Theresa Phillips, Marilyn Callahan (Joe), Laura Zwilling. Grandfather of 13 and Great-grandfather of 17. Loving Uncle and friend to many. Proudly served in the U S Coast Guard. Employed several years with The St. Louis Board of Education. Private visitation and burial were held. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE