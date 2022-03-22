Menu
Georgene E. "Gigi" Frazier
Frazier, Georgene E. 'Gigi'

(nee Weick) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Carey L. Frazier, Jr. Loving mother of Vincent J. LoPiccolo, IV (Susan), Maryann Reese, George LoPiccolo, James F. LoPiccolo (Ann), Madelyn L. Ott (Harold) and Loving step-mother of the late Gregory Frazier, Richard A. Frazier (Christy), Kenneth B. Frazier (Terry), adoring Gigi to 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield MO 63017 on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Contributions to the Sister Mary Gray McNally scholarship fund, 801 S Spoede Rd, St Louis, MO 63131.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
Apr
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
Apr
2
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
I remember Georgene as a vivacious, friendly gal. She will be missed.
Joan Kniest
Friend
March 22, 2022
