Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georges A. Paddock

Paddock, Georges A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth A. Paddock; loving father of Denise (Michael) Chill, Georges (Grace) Paddock and David (Nancy) Paddock; dearest grandfather of Michael Jr. (Katherine), Katherine (Phil), Georges, Jessica (Michael), Claire and Paige, and great-grandfather of Caroline, Natalie, Jack, Genevieve, Darien, Camron and Asa; dear brother of M.T. "Tere" (the late Al) Brooks, Pierrette "Babe" (the late John) Baxter and the late Raul (Dorothy) Paddock and Jacqueline (George) Weber.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, October 28, 10 a.m. Interment J.B.National Cemetery. Memorials to The Missouri Botanical Gardens appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Oct
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.