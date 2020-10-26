Paddock, Georges A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth A. Paddock; loving father of Denise (Michael) Chill, Georges (Grace) Paddock and David (Nancy) Paddock; dearest grandfather of Michael Jr. (Katherine), Katherine (Phil), Georges, Jessica (Michael), Claire and Paige, and great-grandfather of Caroline, Natalie, Jack, Genevieve, Darien, Camron and Asa; dear brother of M.T. "Tere" (the late Al) Brooks, Pierrette "Babe" (the late John) Baxter and the late Raul (Dorothy) Paddock and Jacqueline (George) Weber.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, October 28, 10 a.m. Interment J.B.National Cemetery. Memorials to The Missouri Botanical Gardens appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.