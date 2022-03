Andrew, Georgia Jean

Georgia Jean Andrew, 79, of Florissant passed away August 23, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on June 9, 1941, the daughter of Eugene Ashton Andrew Sr. and Georgia Elba Angermueller.

Services: A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Affton, MO.