Gabris, Georgia Elizabeth

(February 1927 - November 2020) Georgia Gabris, was the beloved wife of Jerome Gabris (deceased), and is survived by and loving mother to Gerald Gabris and wife Kathryn, and Paul Gabris and wife Pamela. She is also survived by sisters Eloise Mrosek and Shirley Bornecque, and brother Paul Horn. She was the beloved grandmother to Michelle, Charles, Lisa, Nicholas, and Margaret, and great-grandchildren Maximus, Hailey, and Marcus. Georgia was loved by her family and will be greatly missed; she was one of a kind.

No services are planned. Please send no flowers. The family welcomes anyone wishing to celebrate her life to make a donation to their favorite charity in her name.