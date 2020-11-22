Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georgia Elizabeth Gabris
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Gabris, Georgia Elizabeth

(February 1927 - November 2020) Georgia Gabris, was the beloved wife of Jerome Gabris (deceased), and is survived by and loving mother to Gerald Gabris and wife Kathryn, and Paul Gabris and wife Pamela. She is also survived by sisters Eloise Mrosek and Shirley Bornecque, and brother Paul Horn. She was the beloved grandmother to Michelle, Charles, Lisa, Nicholas, and Margaret, and great-grandchildren Maximus, Hailey, and Marcus. Georgia was loved by her family and will be greatly missed; she was one of a kind.

No services are planned. Please send no flowers. The family welcomes anyone wishing to celebrate her life to make a donation to their favorite charity in her name.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.