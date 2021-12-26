Chervek, Gerald A.

Age 95, Monday, December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor G. Chervek (nee Kading); dear father of Robert (Charlene), James (Ann), Susan, Thomas (Shawn) and David Chervek; dear grandfather of Nathan, Amy and Danielle; dear great-grandfather of Thomas and Simon; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, great-great-great-uncle, cousin and friend. Veteran of the US Navy and member of American Legion Post #162, Southside Conservation and Carpenters Union Local #1310.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, December 29, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 10-11 a.m. then to JB National Cemetery for 11:30 a.m. roadside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd., Valley Park, MO 63088 or to Southside CFM c/o Sue Chervek, Treasurer, 1520 Angelus Dr., Florissant, MO 63031-3906 appreciated.