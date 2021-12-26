Menu
Gerald A. Chervek
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Chervek, Gerald A.

Age 95, Monday, December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor G. Chervek (nee Kading); dear father of Robert (Charlene), James (Ann), Susan, Thomas (Shawn) and David Chervek; dear grandfather of Nathan, Amy and Danielle; dear great-grandfather of Thomas and Simon; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, great-great-great-uncle, cousin and friend. Veteran of the US Navy and member of American Legion Post #162, Southside Conservation and Carpenters Union Local #1310.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, December 29, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 10-11 a.m. then to JB National Cemetery for 11:30 a.m. roadside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd., Valley Park, MO 63088 or to Southside CFM c/o Sue Chervek, Treasurer, 1520 Angelus Dr., Florissant, MO 63031-3906 appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Service
11:30a.m.
JB National Cemetery
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave - so sorry for your loss.
Terry Cutler
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of your father's passing Susan.
Chris Vogt
December 28, 2021
Uncle Gerry. I will miss your wit humor and bird information. You will always be in my thoughts
Kerry Kading
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results