Keilholz, Gerald D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol L. Keilholz (nee Hostler); dear father of Angela Keilholz and Amber (Ben) Abeln; dear grandfather of Victoria Keilholz and Cole Abeln; dear son of Helen and the late Paul Keilholz; dear brother of Richard (Ester), Norman (Rita), Ronald (Kelly), Paul, Brian, James, Alan, Charles and the late Diane Keilholz.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Support-a-Student Fund at St. Simon or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.