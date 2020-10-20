Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald D. Keilholz

Keilholz, Gerald D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol L. Keilholz (nee Hostler); dear father of Angela Keilholz and Amber (Ben) Abeln; dear grandfather of Victoria Keilholz and Cole Abeln; dear son of Helen and the late Paul Keilholz; dear brother of Richard (Ester), Norman (Rita), Ronald (Kelly), Paul, Brian, James, Alan, Charles and the late Diane Keilholz.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Support-a-Student Fund at St. Simon or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Oct
22
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Oct
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.