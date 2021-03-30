Menu
Gerald Patrick Deppe
1928 - 2021
1928
2021
Deppe, Gerald Patrick, passed away March 23, 2021, in Evanston, IL. Gerry was born in St. Louis, March 17, 1928, the son of the late Harry and Marie Deppe. He married Mary Louise Lennemann in Japan during the Korean War, and they settled in St. Louis. He started his own ad agency, Deppe and Associates, in 1967. He retired early, and in 1978, he and Mary began "wintering" in Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his sisters Camilla and Marilyn, and his brother Norbert. Gerry is survived by five daughters: Maria (Jim) McNitt, Sara Hill, Regina (Tom) Devlin, Lisa (John) Waldschmidt and Angela (Dan) Landes, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A joint memorial Mass and celebration of Gerry and Mary's lives will be held in Naples later this year. Memories may be shared at www.donnellanfuneral.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
Hello Maria, how wonderful that you had your Dad for so many years! Still, it is hard to say goodbye. Hopefully we´ll see one another at our Xavier reunion. God´s peace Maria! Nan Lieser Taylor
Nan Lieser Taylor
April 1, 2021
