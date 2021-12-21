Haskell, Gerald "Jerry"

Fortified by the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on December 18, 2021, Jerry reunites with his spouse of 53 years, Marion Connell Haskell. He is survived by his six children Michael and Suzanne (Noonan) of Mannesquan, NJ; Holly (Haskell) and Richard Chasnoff of University City, MO; Patrick and Colleen (Linehan) of Lloyd Harbor, NY; Megan of St. Louis, MO; Timothy and Amy (Morgan) of Katy, TX; Kevin and Kathy (Deacon) of Bronxville, NY.

Most precious to his heart, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren: Andy, Jacob, Riley, Patrick Jr. (PJ), Breckan, James, Michael Jr. (MJ), John (Jack), Emry, Reagan, Lucy, Olivia, and Theodore (Teddy).

Born in San Francisco, CA on March 3, 1938 to the late Rosemary and Walter Haskell, Jerry was a towering figure of love and support to his late siblings Robert (Bobby), Donald, Eleanore (Harrolle) and his surviving "baby sister" Rosemary Theresa (Terry McCoy) and many cousins.

After serving in the Air Force and as a PGA Tour caddy for the late Bob Rosburg, Jerry joined "Rossie" in St. Louis and established the first caddy program at Westwood Country Club. What was meant to be a stop on his vagabond tour became a permanent home when he fell in love and wed his devoted wife, Marion, in 1968.

He worked at several local search firms before establishing Haskell Associates, Inc. in 1975. Focused on executive search for mechanical and die cast engineers, Jerry operated the firm until his retirement.

Together with Marion, Jerry was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manchester for more than 50 years. He was a vocal advocate for Catholic and Jesuit education, making many personal sacrifices to provide this schooling for all of his children. He also volunteered as a mentor for childhood literacy at the school in his retirement.

A friend of Bill W. for more than 44 years, his life is perhaps best illuminated by his tireless support as a sponsor and friend of those seeking reconciliation and recovery. It was a selfless passion and enduring legacy of which his family is especially proud.

Jerry was passionate about golf, Cardinals baseball, poker, shortcuts, RPI rankings, the US postal service, and the Entertainment coupon book. He was a fiercely loyal friend who was always up for a good laugh.

He will be missed by his children and grandchildren, but they are reassured that he rests together with Marion in the peace of the Risen Christ.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manchester on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harris House, 2706 S. River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303 www.harrishousestl.org/http://donate/. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.