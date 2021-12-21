Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Haskell
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Haskell, Gerald "Jerry"

Fortified by the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on December 18, 2021, Jerry reunites with his spouse of 53 years, Marion Connell Haskell. He is survived by his six children Michael and Suzanne (Noonan) of Mannesquan, NJ; Holly (Haskell) and Richard Chasnoff of University City, MO; Patrick and Colleen (Linehan) of Lloyd Harbor, NY; Megan of St. Louis, MO; Timothy and Amy (Morgan) of Katy, TX; Kevin and Kathy (Deacon) of Bronxville, NY.

Most precious to his heart, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren: Andy, Jacob, Riley, Patrick Jr. (PJ), Breckan, James, Michael Jr. (MJ), John (Jack), Emry, Reagan, Lucy, Olivia, and Theodore (Teddy).

Born in San Francisco, CA on March 3, 1938 to the late Rosemary and Walter Haskell, Jerry was a towering figure of love and support to his late siblings Robert (Bobby), Donald, Eleanore (Harrolle) and his surviving "baby sister" Rosemary Theresa (Terry McCoy) and many cousins.

After serving in the Air Force and as a PGA Tour caddy for the late Bob Rosburg, Jerry joined "Rossie" in St. Louis and established the first caddy program at Westwood Country Club. What was meant to be a stop on his vagabond tour became a permanent home when he fell in love and wed his devoted wife, Marion, in 1968.

He worked at several local search firms before establishing Haskell Associates, Inc. in 1975. Focused on executive search for mechanical and die cast engineers, Jerry operated the firm until his retirement.

Together with Marion, Jerry was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manchester for more than 50 years. He was a vocal advocate for Catholic and Jesuit education, making many personal sacrifices to provide this schooling for all of his children. He also volunteered as a mentor for childhood literacy at the school in his retirement.

A friend of Bill W. for more than 44 years, his life is perhaps best illuminated by his tireless support as a sponsor and friend of those seeking reconciliation and recovery. It was a selfless passion and enduring legacy of which his family is especially proud.

Jerry was passionate about golf, Cardinals baseball, poker, shortcuts, RPI rankings, the US postal service, and the Entertainment coupon book. He was a fiercely loyal friend who was always up for a good laugh.

He will be missed by his children and grandchildren, but they are reassured that he rests together with Marion in the peace of the Risen Christ.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manchester on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harris House, 2706 S. River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303 www.harrishousestl.org/http://donate/. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
12 Entries
My deepest sympathies.
Hugh Bush
Other
December 31, 2021
May he rest in peace
Chris and Charles Deacon
December 31, 2021
I'm glad I got to know Uncle Jerry and all of the Saint Louis Haskells better in the past few decades and I am very thankful for the Thanksgiving I got to spend with him and all of you a few years ago.
Thinking about all of you during this tough time.
Joe Haskell
Family
December 22, 2021
We will always remember Jerry as a honorable and decent man. As a devoted father, he and Marion leave a legacy to be admired of six loving children and thirteen grandchildren. Such is a mark of a truly accomplished couple. What impressed us also is how they graciously welcomed the friends of their children into their home. Mike said it best at Marion’s service when he said, “All were always welcome at our table”. We were proud to welcome Tim into our family when he married our daughter in 2009 and through the graces of God gave us three wonderful grandchildren that enrich our lives. We have come to admire the Haskell family and take great pleasure when we spend time together. All passionate St. Louis Cardinal fans, I’m certain Jerry has already put in a heartfelt request to our God and Savior in heaven for another World Series Championship very soon. We will miss Jerry but take joy in knowing he is at peace and reunited with Marion. Blessings to the Haskell family.

Bob & Judy Morgan
Bob Morgan
Family
December 22, 2021
Pat and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you and all of the Haskell's at this time. Jerry, along with Marion, raised a great family and I'm sure it is comforting to know they are together again and looking down proudly on their lineage. The Reynolds Family.
Christiaan Reynolds
Friend
December 22, 2021
With heartfelt sypathy and grateful prayers for all Jerry was and who you all are. RIP.
Fr. Marco
School
December 22, 2021
A LONG TIME GREAT FRIEND! HE WILL BE MISSED BY MANY!
HE AND MARION ARE NOW JOINED BACK TOGETHER.
OUR SYMPATHY TO ALL THE HASKELL FAMILY.
MARY & JACK HYNES
Mary & Jack Hynes
Friend
December 21, 2021
What an amazing legacy he has left this earthly world with. Love to all of the Haskell family, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mandy and Josh McCamy
December 21, 2021
Haskell clan- We are very sorry for your loss. You will all be in out thoughts and prayers this Christmas season.
Fitzsimmons Family
Friend
December 21, 2021
Keeping Jerry close in our hearts. Sending prayers and love.
Patricia O'Neill + Steve Laveroni
Family
December 21, 2021
Your dad is Safely home. Prayers and thoughts are with all of you!
Jeane Bacon
Friend
December 21, 2021
Never had a chance to really get to know Jerry, but know that Marion is elated to be reunited with him once again. She was always so concerned about him. Deepest sympathy to all the family from Marion's fellow SJA Angel.
Carolyn Ring
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results