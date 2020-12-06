Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald Louis Shafer
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Shafer, Gerald Louis

was born June 22, 1936. He passed away peacefully December 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from Culver High School, in Culver, Indiana. After a four year stint in the Navy, Gerry became the first in his family to get a college degree in Industrial Engineering Majoring in Metallurgy from Purdue University.

Gerry and his wife Kathleen, celebrated 65 years of marriage... a marriage of indescribable devotion. They built a house filled with humor, love, work, and more humor!! This was the house you would be invited in for a meal, then find yourself hurtling backwards downhill in an old blue truck whose brakes had failed. Another adventure!! You never went to the Shafer's without your work duds on! All were welcomed into their home, their generosity knew no bounds.

Gerry loved his projects, and they were LONG projects. No project was too big or insurmountable. Everyone said, there is a right way, a wrong way, and Gerry's way. Gerry's way always took longer due to the care to detail and wanting everything to be built as strong as possible. These endeavors became lasting creations that would stand the test of time.

Gerald and Kathleen are survived by four children, Gregory (Jaqueline), Diana, Alison, and Lori (Jeffrey). They have nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Gerry's legacy will live on through them: humor, strong work ethic, morals, and real life values. Gerry remembered every joke he was ever told. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your local food bank or a charity of your choice during these difficult times. The family will announce a celebration in honor of Gerry's life at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Kathleen, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. You and Gerry have built a beautiful family, may they provide you comfort during this very difficult time. Gerry will certainly be missed by many. Much love, Cynthia
Cynthia & Barty Cresap
December 6, 2020