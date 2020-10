Johnson, Gerald Roy

Gerald R. Johnson (Jerry), 83, died October 14, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Shari Johnson, his daughters and spouses, Shari and Matthew Gaddy, Marguerite Ulses and Geraldine and Raymond Tohill. Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to John, Heather and Marshall Gaddy, Gerald Gaddy, Christine, Annie, & Daniel Ulses, Paige & Reese Tohill. Jerry was a beloved brother, uncle and friend to many.

Services: At his request no service will be held.