Betz, Geraldine

Geraldine "Geri" Betz (nee Krewson) fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away on February 23, 2021 at the age of 84. At her bedside were her beloved husband, Edward Betz, and loving daughter, Sandra Hall. Geri was also a dear grandmother to two; dear aunt to five; is predeceased by her dear son, Edward "Eddie" Betz; and dear sisters, Joan Johnson and Maxine Krewson; and her many beloved dogs. Donations in the name of Alzheimer's research are appreciated.