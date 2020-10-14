Menu
Geraldine D. Kunz

Kunz, Geraldine D.

(nee Bieg) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved wife for 51 years of William A. Kunz; loving mother of Kathie (Kusal) Mihindukulasuriya, Ken (Kelley), Joe (MacKenzie), David (Elizabeth) and Michael (Tiffany) Kunz; dear grandmother of Rosemary and Sebastian Mihindukulasuriya, Mason, Adysen and Jadyn Kunz, Augusta and Duncan Kunz, Christian Kunz, Annabelle, Katherine, Miles and the late William Kunz; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, October 16, 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church (9740 Sappington Rd.). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Food For The Poor appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
9740 Sappington Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
