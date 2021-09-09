Friedman, Geraldine "Geri"

passed away on September 6, 2021, peacefully and gently.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin Friedman. Mother to Stuart Friedman, Cindy Friedman, Nancy (Burt) Rosenblatt. Grandmother to Alexej and Kristina Friedman, Melissa, Samantha, and Ryan Rosenblatt. Sister of the late Arthur Loomstein and Robyn Loomstein Ewing. Sister-in-law to the late Irv and late Miriam Friedman, the late Frank and late Ada Friedman, and Kay Loomstein. Aunt to David (Christina) Loomstein, Debi Blanchard, Debra Lyons, Zachary Loomstein, the late Steven (Mari) Friedman, the late Donny (Leslie) Friedman, Judi (Bruce) Raben, Peter Friedman, Kayla (Don) Kremer, and Mitzi Friedman. Special aunt to Pamela (Craig) Toder. Special cherished friends to the late Peggy and late Donald Ross. Treasured friend to many.

Services: Please call Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel. Contributions in Geri's memory to: Mel Friedman Research Fellowship c/o Michael Ruiz, St. Louis University Law School, 100 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101 (giving.slu.edu)