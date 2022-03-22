(nee Folk), Fortified with the

Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, March 20, 2022. Beloved

wife of the late Donald Gauvain; dearest mother of Donna (Paul

Scovill) Gauvain-Scovill, Celeste

(Joe) Czarnecki, Steve (Terri)

Gauvain, Lisa (Steve) Bick, Dave

(the late Karen) Gauvain, Tim

(Jennifer) Gauvain and Dan (Jen)

Gauvain; loving grandmother of 25; great-grandmother of 15; dear

sister of the late Joan Mosblech, Celeste Holmes and Lawrence Folk; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, Godmother and

friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 25, 8:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Kids with Cancer or St. Louis Crisis Nursery appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.