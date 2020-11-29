Menu
Geraldine Mae "Gerry" Nitsch
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1932
DIED
November 21, 2020

Nitsch, Geraldine "Gerry" Mae

Dearest and beloved wife of the late Charles F. Nitsch, Jr. for more than 66 years. Most loved mother of Charles F. (Sandy) Nitsch, III, and Cherie L. (the late Gregg) Miller. Cherished grandmother of Charles H., Daniel B., and Anthony E. Nitsch & Sean M., Corey R. and Kayla L. Miller. Great-grandmother of Lillian G., Ella M. and Savannah R. Nitsch & Jeremy D. Miller. Dear sister, sister-in-law, step-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Services will be scheduled at a later date. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toys for Tots or a charity of choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
I am so lucky to have had you for a mother. I miss you so much already. I take comfort to know that now you are in daddy's loving arms. Both of you showed me what true love and devotion is, not just to each other, but to the whole family . I know you and dad will be watching over all of us. With love, your daughter, Cherie♡
Cherie Miller
Family
November 24, 2020