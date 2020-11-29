Nitsch, Geraldine "Gerry" Mae

Dearest and beloved wife of the late Charles F. Nitsch, Jr. for more than 66 years. Most loved mother of Charles F. (Sandy) Nitsch, III, and Cherie L. (the late Gregg) Miller. Cherished grandmother of Charles H., Daniel B., and Anthony E. Nitsch & Sean M., Corey R. and Kayla L. Miller. Great-grandmother of Lillian G., Ella M. and Savannah R. Nitsch & Jeremy D. Miller. Dear sister, sister-in-law, step-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Services will be scheduled at a later date. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toys for Tots or a charity of choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.