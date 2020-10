Flynn, Geraldine Marie "Gerry" Dryden

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman at Rosedale, on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorials appreciated to St. Roch Catholic Church or Dominican Sisters, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976-1047.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL