Flynn, Geraldine Marie "Gerry" Dryden

She departed this life fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She attended St. Mark's High School and Maryville College before marrying John D. Flynn at St. Mark's Catholic Church, St. Louis, June 3, 1950. After 68 years of marriage, John preceded her in death February 25, 2019.

Loving mother of James E., Thomas W. (Maggie), Fran Scholl (Lin) of Altenburg, MO, Julie Green (Damian), Timothy J. (Kathy Irwin), Daniel J. (Ellen Ziegemeier), Sally and Gigi of Troy, and Monica of Columbia, MO, and the late Kathleen "Kit" Dyer (Dr. Curt surviving) and John D., Jr. Survived by Sr. Frances Dryden, O.P. of Sparkill, NY, Sr. Connie Dryden, R.S.C.J., Carm Anderson (Rod) of Taylor, MI, and Anne Dryden of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by one brother-in-law, George Nisbet and sisters-in-law, Loretto Flynn, Maryann and Rosemary Dryden; beloved Grandmere to thirteen grandchildren, great-grandmother of four, cousin, aunt and a friend to many.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, her daughter Kit Dyer and son John, Jr. as well as her brothers and sisters: Joe and his wives June and Barbara Dryden of Galesburg, IL, Mary Lou and Ed Sexton, Cloe Nisbet, Malcolm and Marita Dryden, Louis, Sr. Marie Angelique, O.P., Winton F., and Nancy and Robert Hinkebein.

Our heartfelt thanks to Andrea B., Florence A., Florence N., Paula J. and Qiana J. for their unceasing care of Mom over the past several years both in her home and while in the Hospice House. Thanks also to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers of DeGreeff Hospice House for their tender and professional care in her final months.

Services:A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman at Rosedale, on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorials appreciated to St. Roch Catholic Church or Dominican Sisters, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976-1047.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL