Geraldine "Gerry" Mueller
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mueller, Geraldine "Gerri"

(nee Mesnarich) Saturday, February 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Mueller; dear mother of Jeff Mueller and Beth (David) Osterhage; dear grandmother of Logan, Lexi (Jake) and Olivia; dear great-grandmother of Lacey, Mia and Gracie; dear sister of Jacqui Dalton and the late Ernie Mesnarich; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. until services at 12:30 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Feed My People appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Feb
25
Service
12:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
