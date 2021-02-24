Mueller, Geraldine "Gerri"

(nee Mesnarich) Saturday, February 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Mueller; dear mother of Jeff Mueller and Beth (David) Osterhage; dear grandmother of Logan, Lexi (Jake) and Olivia; dear great-grandmother of Lacey, Mia and Gracie; dear sister of Jacqui Dalton and the late Ernie Mesnarich; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. until services at 12:30 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Feed My People appreciated.