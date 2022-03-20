Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Reisch
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Reisch, Geraldine

On March 7, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. Sister of Jack (Beryl)

Reisch and the late Roger Reisch, Marian Reisch & Joan

Liebermann.

Gerry received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from St. Louis University. She retired from Catholic Charities in St Louis where she worked for 30+ years, in Catholic Services for Children and Youth Clinic at Cardinal Glennon Hospital. She also managed Children's Clinic & Healthcare programs for 3 Orphanages and the Foster child system. Gerry worked with different adoption agencies in the area to place children in loving homes.

Asked why she never married? Quote "I was too Busy."

Services: Visitation Tues., 3/22, 10-10:30 a.m. with procession from Bopp Chapel to Resurrection Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside service. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.