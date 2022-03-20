Reisch, Geraldine

On March 7, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. Sister of Jack (Beryl)

Reisch and the late Roger Reisch, Marian Reisch & Joan

Liebermann.

Gerry received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from St. Louis University. She retired from Catholic Charities in St Louis where she worked for 30+ years, in Catholic Services for Children and Youth Clinic at Cardinal Glennon Hospital. She also managed Children's Clinic & Healthcare programs for 3 Orphanages and the Foster child system. Gerry worked with different adoption agencies in the area to place children in loving homes.

Asked why she never married? Quote "I was too Busy."

Services: Visitation Tues., 3/22, 10-10:30 a.m. with procession from Bopp Chapel to Resurrection Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside service.