Sickles, Geraldine

(nee Hampel) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Francis E. Sickles; sister of Mary Ann Schuette; dear aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visit. Mon., April 11th, 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 7027 Gravois Avenue (63116). Mass Tues., April 12th, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wed., April 13th.