Wolf, Geraldine Ann

(nee Barrett) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald Francis Wolf; dear mother of Don (Lynn) Wolf, Simone (Brad) Hubbard, Stephanie Wolf, Andy (Jeff Deitz) Wolf, Alex Wolf and Bobby Wolf; dear grandmother of Benjamin (Hannah) Wolf, Bobby Hubbard, Jessica Wolf, Tommy Hubbard and John Wolf; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial

Visitation at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave. 63125) on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Missouri. Kutis Affton Service.