St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Geraldine Ann Wolf
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
Wolf, Geraldine Ann

(nee Barrett) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald Francis Wolf; dear mother of Don (Lynn) Wolf, Simone (Brad) Hubbard, Stephanie Wolf, Andy (Jeff Deitz) Wolf, Alex Wolf and Bobby Wolf; dear grandmother of Benjamin (Hannah) Wolf, Bobby Hubbard, Jessica Wolf, Tommy Hubbard and John Wolf; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial

Visitation at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave. 63125) on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Missouri. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
4200 Ripa Ave, MO
Apr
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
4200 Ripa Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
