Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Queen of Saints Catholic Church,
, Oakville, Missouri
Oct
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Queen of Saints Catholic Church
, Oakville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
5 Entries
I send love and condolences to the Zieger family. Wish I could be there Monday.
Mike Sloan
Friend
October 17, 2020
Jaime I’m so sorry for your loss. I never met your grandmother but her pictures says so much about who she was kind,funny,loving everything you said about her. You were blessed to have her in your life. My prayers for you and your family
Antonette Lund
Friend
October 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss John. Sincerely, kate
Kate Cantrell
Friend
October 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don Williams
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
I will miss you mom. Thank you for everything you did for us and for acceptance into your family. We will always remember you and treasure our wonderful memories. Love you. Robin