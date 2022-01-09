Kordsmeier, Gerard Paul

96, of Saint Louis, Missouri entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerard (George) Paul Kordsmeier and Agnes May (nee Schneider), wife, Mary Frances Kordsmeier (nee Wiedemann d. 2013), wife, Marian JUNE Kordsmeier (nee Peskorse d. 1966). Dear father and father-in-law of Kathy Lewis (Dick), G. Paul Kordsmeier, Jr., Doug Schwaab (Lynn), Mary Woodlief (Chris), Keith Schwaab (Debbi), Leslie Alderman (Dave), John Kordsmeier (Beth), Rita Bennett (Glenn), Kim Schwaab (Dana Berkbugler) and Margaret Catanzaro (Tory). Grandfather to 41, great-grandfather to 46 and great-great-grandfather to 3. He had countless nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Paul was a WWII Veteran and a graduate of Saint Louis University. Paul participated in an aging study with Washington University in Saint Louis for many years. He donated his brain to Washington University and his body to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, he continues to give after his life here on earth. He taught all his children with Faith, Love, Hope, and Charity. The greatest of these is Love. He was loved and admired by so many and had a full active life until the very end. Paul will be greatly missed.

Services: A Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Providence and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerard Paul Kordsmeier's name, placed in the memo line may be made to: The Sacred Heart Catholic School Endowment Fund, PO Box 426, Morrilton, AR 72110. Online gifts may be made at Sacred Heart Catholic School-Endowment fund (sacredheartmorrilton.org). To share expressions of sympathy, visit his online guestbook at Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home.