Hecht, Gerene Marie

(nee Crews), passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Warren Hecht; dearest mother of Nancy (Doug) Waggoner and Dr. David (Dr. Gail) Hecht; dear grandmother of Lt. Col. Philip (Anna) Waggoner, Sara (AJ) Eads, Dr. Aaron (Nathania Hau) Hecht and Dr. Cameron (Saule Buozyte) Hecht; great-grandmother of Alana and Adrienne Waggoner; loving daughter of the late Kenneth and Talitha Crews; sister of Roy (Ann) Crews, William (Kathleen) Crews and the late Kenneth Crews Jr.; sister-in-law of Pat Hecht; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please join here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85876474543. Interment private. In

lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Warren A. Hecht Memorial Benevolent Fund, c/o St Paul's Evangelical Church, 9801 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141. Visitation Monday, October 11, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

NOTE: For the safety of everyone, family requests that all attendees be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or fully recovered froma recent Covid-19 infection. All attendees are required to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. A maximum of 40 people permitted in the visitation room at a time.