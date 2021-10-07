Menu
Gerene Marie Hecht
ABOUT
Clayton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Hecht, Gerene Marie

(nee Crews), passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Warren Hecht; dearest mother of Nancy (Doug) Waggoner and Dr. David (Dr. Gail) Hecht; dear grandmother of Lt. Col. Philip (Anna) Waggoner, Sara (AJ) Eads, Dr. Aaron (Nathania Hau) Hecht and Dr. Cameron (Saule Buozyte) Hecht; great-grandmother of Alana and Adrienne Waggoner; loving daughter of the late Kenneth and Talitha Crews; sister of Roy (Ann) Crews, William (Kathleen) Crews and the late Kenneth Crews Jr.; sister-in-law of Pat Hecht; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please join here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85876474543. Interment private. In

lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Warren A. Hecht Memorial Benevolent Fund, c/o St Paul's Evangelical Church, 9801 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141. Visitation Monday, October 11, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

NOTE: For the safety of everyone, family requests that all attendees be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or fully recovered froma recent Covid-19 infection. All attendees are required to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. A maximum of 40 people permitted in the visitation room at a time.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Gerene was a thoughtful and generous friend to the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments. Our sympathy and prayers are with her family.

Janet Creath
Director of Development





Janet Creath
Acquaintance
November 7, 2021
Gerene was a wonderful friend and. Sister in Christ. We shared many wonderful times together.Her signature dish for many funeral luncheons washer delicious cherry coke salad. She will be missed. We love her.
Jody and Walter Graeler
Friend
October 12, 2021
Margaret and Fred Robinson
Friend
October 12, 2021
I knew Gerene in our Red Hat group. She was such a sweet, caring lady. Gerene was such a good friend to everyone. Her new villa was beautiful. It is a shame she didn’t have more time there. I feel very blessed to have had her in my life. My thoughts and prayers to the entire family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Nancy Bruce
Friend
October 11, 2021
Gerene gave us many happy times visiting in the back yard among here many plants. She was always cheerful. We will miss here dearly.
Karen & Phil Gier
Neighbor
October 9, 2021
My sympathies to Gerene's family. My husbsnd, Russell Ott, was a good friend to Warren and his brother Orville,especially as young men. I will miss you in our Bible study class.
Kitty Ott
Friend
October 8, 2021
Nancy, Doug, Dave, Gail, and family, my sincere condolences on the loss of Gerene. She was always so sweet and welcoming to me and after Mom died very sincerely told me I was her family and was welcome in her home any time. That meant so much. She will be missed deeply and Christmas just won't be the same without her there. Thank you for sharing her with me. You are all in my heart and my prayers as you move through this time.
Debbie Waggoner
Family
October 8, 2021
I was sorry to hear of your passing. I had the pleasure of working for you and your husband Warren in the 1980's. Warren hired me to start at the St. Ann location of Essen Hardware and then I was part of the opening crew for the new store at 141 and Clayton Road in Chesterfield. To this day I have happy memories of my time working there and the great people I worked with.
Jo Ann Tieken
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
Gerene has been a dear friend to us for many years and her sweet gentle spirit was always evident. We will miss her. Our prayers go out to her family.
Pat & Dick Schnarr
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results