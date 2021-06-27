Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude E. Slama
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Slama, Gertrude E.

(nee Baum) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Slama; loving mother of Michael (Patricia) and Susan Slama; adoring grandmother of Michaela (Brian) Silva, Abrielle (Jeff) Fritz, Nicole and Alyssa Slama; cherished great-grandmother of Isaac and Hailey; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Mon. 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
5
Rosary
8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
6
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
6
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.