Slama, Gertrude E.

(nee Baum) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Slama; loving mother of Michael (Patricia) and Susan Slama; adoring grandmother of Michaela (Brian) Silva, Abrielle (Jeff) Fritz, Nicole and Alyssa Slama; cherished great-grandmother of Isaac and Hailey; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Mon. 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.