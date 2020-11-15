Russo, Giacomo 'Jack'

of St. Charles, MO, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Isolina Russo; son of the late John and Grace Russo; father of Steven (German Aries) Russo, John Russo, and Scott (Beth) Russo; grandfather of Giacomo Nicholas (Nicole) Russo, Joseph Russo, Adam (Allison) Russo, Meredith (Nick) Vitale, and Sara (An'rae) Clair; great-grandfather of Michael Vitale, Lilian Vitale, Jack Russo, Jennifer Russo, and Peyton Clair; brother of the late William (Rosemary) Russo, the late Angelo Vincent Russo, and Patricia Schlereth.

Services: Visitation – Thurs., Nov. 19, 5:00-7:00 PM at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, 63301. Memorial Mass – Fri., Nov. 20, 12:00 PM with Vis. at 11:00 AM prior to Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville 63304. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Memorials in Jack's name to Alzheimer's or Masses. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com for more information.