Gilbert F. Begeman
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL

Begeman, Gilbert F.

age 90, of Collinsville, Illinois born June 1, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2021 at Brooking Park in St. Louis, Missouri after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mildred (Brennecke) Begeman and a sister Meriel Malone.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter Pamela (Larry) Ramsey; two sons Brian (Mary) Begeman and Rick Begeman; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services: Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Illinois with Pastor Michael Walther officiating. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Service at 10:00. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis at 1:00 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
Collinsville, IL
Jun
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
Collinsville, IL
Jun
23
Interment
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home
I was sorry to read about Gil´s passing. He and my dad, Gordon Begeman, were cousins and friends. My memories of him after my dad died in 2006 are wonderful. He was so kind to my mom and always made sure to check on her. Sending prayers for peaceable you mourn his loss.
Linda Begeman Rogers
Family
September 11, 2021
A SLOW SALUTE TO A FELLOW MARINE THANK YOU - FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. You are one of our heroes. We will remember you always and miss you dearly. Take your Warrior's rest for a duty well done. I wish to extend to members of your family my deepest sympathy on their loss. May the force of GOD be with them as they walk through this difficult time. May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort them and give them peace. As a grateful Veteran, I leave my sympathy and hope you accept this as a small token of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to our Country. SEMPER FI U. S. MARINE AND VIETNAM VET FOX CO 2Bn / 1st. MARINES [email protected]
PHIL ODOM
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results