Begeman, Gilbert F.

age 90, of Collinsville, Illinois born June 1, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2021 at Brooking Park in St. Louis, Missouri after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mildred (Brennecke) Begeman and a sister Meriel Malone.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter Pamela (Larry) Ramsey; two sons Brian (Mary) Begeman and Rick Begeman; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services: Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Illinois with Pastor Michael Walther officiating. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Service at 10:00. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis at 1:00 p.m.