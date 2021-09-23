Menu
Glen D. Lowery

Lowery, Glen D.

Age 72 of Riverview, Michigan. Passed away September 21, 2021. Loving father of Shaun Lowery and Ryan (Heather) Lowery. Proud grandpa of Sully and Declan. Dear brother of Jim Lowery. Survived also by his uncle Rev. Wilfred Lowery, C.Ss.R., and many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved of Gayle Harrick. Preceded in death by wife Gracie Lowery, parents James K. and Verna Lowery and siblings Bill Berkley, Tom Berkley and Mary Wagner.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI
Glen was a great guy. I had the opportunity of working with him at a LTC facility there. You'll be missed my friend. RIP
Mike Mersfelder
Work
September 24, 2021
Many fond memories of shared times with Glen in the seminary and afterwards. May he know the fullness of redemption soon, if not already and God comfort those who grieve and mourn.
Rev. Peter Schavitz, CSSR
Friend
September 23, 2021
