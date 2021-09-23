Lowery, Glen D.

Age 72 of Riverview, Michigan. Passed away September 21, 2021. Loving father of Shaun Lowery and Ryan (Heather) Lowery. Proud grandpa of Sully and Declan. Dear brother of Jim Lowery. Survived also by his uncle Rev. Wilfred Lowery, C.Ss.R., and many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved of Gayle Harrick. Preceded in death by wife Gracie Lowery, parents James K. and Verna Lowery and siblings Bill Berkley, Tom Berkley and Mary Wagner.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI.