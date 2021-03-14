Schimmelpfennig, Glenda

(nee White), 80, passed away on March 11th, 2021 after battling Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Knoblick, Missouri to Harold and Mable (Duncan) White. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Earl McGowen (1965) and Francis Schimmelpfennig (2017) and her sister Helen (White) Neubrand (2011). Throughout her life she demonstrated courage and perseverance despite adversity. After graduation from the Missouri School for the Blind, she received her Bachelor's in Education from Harris-Stowe State University and went to St. Louis University for Master's in Special Education. Surviving is her daughter, Julia Schimmelpfennig, son-in-law, Joseph Barnard, and beloved grandchildren Sydney and Justin Barnard. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Louis County Animal Protective Association or start a garden, to support two of Glenda's passions.

Services: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. Service from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road.