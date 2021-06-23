Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glennon G. Paule
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Paule, Glennon G.

age 100, on June 21, 2021. Visitation at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Fri., 6/25/21 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. For more info, see Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd, Ellisville, MO
Jun
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd, Ellisville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Glenn was the lunch companion of my father Elmer for the last several years prior to the pandemic. My sister Rita and I always enjoyed visiting with him. What a nice man. We are very sorry to hear of his passing, and know that he is now reunited with his beloved Lorrayne.
Ted Williams
Acquaintance
July 15, 2021
GLEN WAS A THOUGHTFUL AND KIND MAN, THAT COULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WITH HIS BEAUTIFUL SMILE. HE ENJOYED MUSICAL INTERTAINMENT. HE ALWAYS MADE ME SMILE WHEN I WOULD SEE HIM DANCING DOWN THE HALL WITH HIS WALKER. MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL OF YOU. MAY YOU FIND PEACE WITH YOUR LOSS AND HAPPINESS IN HIS REMEMBRANCE.
Sandy Swaller
Friend
June 24, 2021
Nanny, Ryan and Bethany, Ross and Laurie, Gregory and Amy, Grant and Annice our prayers are with you at this difficult time. May God bring you peace and wonderful memories.
Chuck and Patra Mason
Family
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results