Glenn was the lunch companion of my father Elmer for the last several years prior to the pandemic. My sister Rita and I always enjoyed visiting with him. What a nice man. We are very sorry to hear of his passing, and know that he is now reunited with his beloved Lorrayne.
Ted Williams
Acquaintance
July 15, 2021
GLEN WAS A THOUGHTFUL AND KIND MAN, THAT COULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WITH HIS BEAUTIFUL SMILE. HE ENJOYED MUSICAL INTERTAINMENT. HE ALWAYS MADE ME SMILE WHEN I WOULD SEE HIM DANCING DOWN THE HALL WITH HIS WALKER. MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL OF YOU. MAY YOU FIND PEACE WITH YOUR LOSS AND HAPPINESS IN HIS REMEMBRANCE.
Sandy Swaller
Friend
June 24, 2021
Nanny, Ryan and Bethany, Ross and Laurie, Gregory and Amy, Grant and Annice our prayers are with you at this difficult time. May God bring you peace and wonderful memories.