GLEN WAS A THOUGHTFUL AND KIND MAN, THAT COULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WITH HIS BEAUTIFUL SMILE. HE ENJOYED MUSICAL INTERTAINMENT. HE ALWAYS MADE ME SMILE WHEN I WOULD SEE HIM DANCING DOWN THE HALL WITH HIS WALKER. MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL OF YOU. MAY YOU FIND PEACE WITH YOUR LOSS AND HAPPINESS IN HIS REMEMBRANCE.

Sandy Swaller Friend June 24, 2021