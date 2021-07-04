Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glennon Casalone Seitz
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Seitz, Glennon Casalone

Thursday, July 1, 2021. Beloved husband for 53 years of Geraldine Seitz (nee Hann); loving father of Frank (Jan) Seitz, Jessica (Scott) Harrison, Tess (Todd) Forthaus and Kosh (Emily) Seitz; dear grandfather of Nicholas and Libby Seitz, Camree Harrison, Samuel, Hannah, Grace, Isabella and Caleb Forthaus, and Edison Seitz; dear brother of Natalie Ries, Martin (Marilyn) Seitz, Diane (David) Brunworth, Geoffrey (Valerie) and the late Roger Seitz; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all.

Mr. Seitz was an elder and Deacon at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church and an avid golfer, fisherman and gardener.

Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. (63119), appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I'll never forget the funny talks we had with You and your husband. May God comfort you and your family and your hearts.
Andrew Nystrom
Friend
August 6, 2021
I just saw the sad news in the Webster/Kirkwood Times, I'll always remember hanging out at your house and having those fun talks with your husband and you. I miss all of you and am very sorry for your loss of Mr. Seitz. May God comfort you and your family and your hearts.
Andrew Nystrom
Friend
August 6, 2021
Geri, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. All of us friends at the pool are thinking about you and sending hugs.
Mary Eschmann
Friend
July 8, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. May the beautiful memories help give you Comfort and Peace in the days ahead. We are here for you. May God embrace Glennon with His loving arms as he welcomes him into His Heavenly Kingdom. You are all in our Thoughts and Prayers. Sending all our Love and Hugs. Gregory and Donna Casalone
Gregory and Donna Casalone
Family
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results